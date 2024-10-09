The attitude on college campuses toward the pro-Hamas movement seems to be taken from the Guns n’ Roses lyric, “You can have anything you want but you better not take it from me.”

The University of Michigan is a good example. Anti-Semitic tent encampments taking over open spaces? A-OK. Assaulting Jewish students at a campus Jewish center? Nothing to worry about. Months of anti-Jewish harassment so common that the school had to settle civil-rights complaints with the federal government? What can you do.

But take away Ultimate Frisbee? What kind of monster does that?

In the spring, a slate of pro-Palestinian students ran for the university’s Central Student Government on a platform of Shut It Down. It’s was not a particularly confusing or vague slogan. The slate won and proceeded to shut down the student government, insisting they would turn the spigot back on only once the university divested from companies that the activists said had connections to Israel.

Promises made, promises kept.

Unfortunately, some students didn’t believe the shutdown would apply to activities they liked. That’s when the Wolverines would face down a crisis that threatened to tear their beautiful world asunder.

The New York Times set the dystopian scene: “There was an Ultimate Frisbee team without money to compete, an airport shuttle whose cost to students almost doubled without a campus subsidy, and a ballroom dance team unable to rent rehearsal space.”

Jews needed security just to get around campus at times, but what really shocked the consciences of college students was the dismal possibility of life without ballroom dance rehearsal.

Some were willing to brave the deprivation in order to stand with Hamas. “The sacrifice is worth it,” the president of the university’s stand-up comedy club told the Times.

Yet last night, the burden of sacrifice was lifted. The student assembly passed a petition to reinstate funding for students groups. As Thomas Jefferson famously said upon signing the Declaration of Independence, there will be Frisbee.

By the end of the night, said one student who voted to restore the funding, the pro-Palestine activists “were kind of mobbing us. They were literally in our faces.”

Some of the assembly members had to be escorted home by campus security.

“Tensions had already been high,” notes the Times report today. “Earlier Tuesday, the words ‘intifada’ and ‘coward’ were painted on the home of Santa J. Ono, the university president. The home of Erik Lundberg, the university’s chief investment officer, was vandalized on Monday.”

Winning hearts and minds, truly.

The victory for the supporters of restoring funding was a clever one. The Shut It Down caucus includes the student president, who can veto legislation. So how did those opposed get around the veto? A junior circulated a petition that served as a sort of parliamentary maneuver: if it got enough signatures, the attached legislation needed only a majority vote to pass. No veto.

Explaining himself to the Times, that Michigan junior said: “My impression is that most people on campus don’t really care about student politics, but started to care about it when the vital services we’ve provided for years were interrupted.”

I’m sure that student was sincere. But it sounds like the students didn’t really care as long as the protest movement’s actions only really affected the campus’s Jews. After the latest anti-Semitic street violence outside the campus Jewish Resource Center, reports the Detroit Jewish News, the center posted a note on its Instagram page: “The Center is seeking 50-100 volunteers who are willing to walk or drive people to and from buildings and homes on campus.”

One of the center’s rabbis, Fully Eisenberger, said there will be a WhatsApp group through which students can make such arrangements. “Eisenberger said he and his staff have been ‘jammed’ with requests for support and resources from Jewish students on campus following this string of attacks,” according to the Detroit Jewish News.

Frisbee or no Frisbee, there is a real problem here that continues to be nearly invisible to those who aren’t directly affected.

Still, it wasn’t easy for the students to hold their ground on restoring the budget. The pro-Palestine caucus, according to the Times, suggested a “compromise” bill: They would restore most of the funding, but they would send almost all of it to the West Bank. Specifically, the nearly half a million dollars would go to a program at Birzeit University.

The push to send the money to the West Bank was well coordinated. During the Tuesday night meeting, an assistant professor at Birzeit called in to keep the pressure on. “There is an ethical responsibility and ethical obligation from our side,” the professor said, “as well as from international scholars and students,” to send their money to the suburbs of Ramallah.

According to the Times, many of the students in the assembly wondered whether the proposed scheme was “even legal.”

Perhaps they suspected the money wouldn’t even go toward Palestinian Ultimate Frisbee teams.

As this story demonstrates, the situation on some campuses has changed categories from “obnoxious and violent” to “possible international incident.” The administrations at these schools have plainly lost control. And it’s clear that the fight over funding at Michigan is far from over. Do the students have the grit and the energy, let alone the time, to keep fighting to keep the money in Ann Arbor instead of Birzeit? Are there adults to be found anywhere on campus? If so, now would be a great time for them to show themselves.