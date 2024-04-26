The leaders of various campus Hamasvilles are getting the attention they no doubt deserve. The latest under scrutiny is Columbia’s protest leader who enthusiastically and angrily told the school that “Zionists don’t deserve to live.” There’s no question people should know where these protests are coming from, and they are not coming from a good place or from good people.

These are the leaders, yes. But the followers are possibly of even more relevance, since they make up the numbers that give these tent cities their perceived power. And the followers are idiots.

Not all of them, mind you. Plenty of the followers are, like lots of the protest leaders, bigoted sociopaths. But it is in many ways just as upsetting that the narrative is being set—and that policy is getting changed—by ignorant lemmings.

Here is the response of an NYU protester when asked what the main goal of the protest is: “I think the goal is just showing our support for Palestine and demanding that NYU stops—I honestly don’t know all of what NYU’s doing.”

She then turns for help to a fellow protester and asks “Do you know what NYU’s doing?”

“About what?” responds Protester 2.

“About Israel,” says Protester 1. “Why are we protesting?”

To which Protester 2 says: “I wish I was more educated.”

You and me both, kid. You and me both.

Get enough of these bobbleheads together and you can scare the president of the United States away from vetoing a UN Security Council resolution on Gaza.

A glance over at Princeton shows us a photo for the ages: a keffiyeh-clad kid who looks like he’s going to a Halloween party as one of the Allman Brothers is playing acoustic guitar with a Hezbollah flag in front of him. If John Lennon’s “Imagine” were a college student, it would be this kid. And yet, he made sure to bring his flag celebrating a Lebanon-based terror group.

My point here is not that these kids don’t know anything—although that’s true. My point is that teenagers following the crowd for a chance to touch the hem of an upperclassman’s garment ought not to make policy. The vapidity of this trend was well expressed by a young actress explaining why she’ll continue to advocate “for Palestine” despite people warning her that the you-know-whos in Hollywood won’t like it: “I went campaigning door-to-door for marriage equality in Ireland, I went on marches for abortion rights. I’ve always cared about causes and social justice… To me it always becomes about supporting all innocent people, which sounds oversimplified, but I think you’ve got to look at situations and just think, ‘Are we supporting innocent people no matter where they’re from, who they are?’ That’s my drive.”

Lincolnesque, truly. But she actually nails an important part of this: Hating-on-Israel is today’s campaigning-for-abortion-access-in-Ireland. Who knows what tomorrow’s cause will be for our heroes?

Do you know what tomorrow’s cause will be for Israelis? Same as it was today: defending their existence and trying to get their hostages back. And I’m pretty sure it’ll be the day after tomorrow’s cause too.

Similarly, for the protest leaders who shout about wanting to kill Zionists, their goals don’t change day to day. Nor do the goals of the Nazi-like murderers in whose honor these protests are organized. But the numbers of these protests, which are supposed to show some measure of righteousness, are ballooned by two categories: people who want to kill Jews and people who treat political causes like a car radio, flipping from station to station in search of the popular songs of the day. (I realize many of them may not know what a radio is.)

Israel doesn’t get to wake up with a hangover, sleep till two in the afternoon and find a different party the next night. This is real life. If Hamas isn’t defeated, Israelis will continue living next to the skeletal framework of an underground tunnel system that exists to hold future Israelis hostage. And above that tunnel system will be the people who intend to take those hostages.

We should stop excusing the people who plead ignorance as they follow murder-minded grad students. And under no circumstances should policy be made with them in mind, or because enough of them are standing elbow-to-elbow a hundred yards from their dorm. The people who live in the real world can’t afford it.