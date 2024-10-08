Just as generals are warned not to keep fighting the last war, we should not be monitoring the campus Hamas protest movement according to last year’s benchmarks. As the war in Gaza winds down, the tentifada may stall out somewhat, especially as courts are reprimanding public universities for their ostentatious flouting of civil rights laws in allowing cosplaying goon squads to assault Jews and keep them out of public spaces.

Nonetheless, everything that is alive adapts. And nothing is quite as alive, or adapts quite as skillfully, as the virus of anti-Semitism.

Indeed, it’s a mistake to continue thinking of this as a campus-based movement. Because many of these schools select for radical applicants and drown education in Qatari blood money, they are certainly an entry point for what has become the largest domestic extremist movement in memory. But yesterday, on the anniversary of the massacre that started this war, the Hamas groupies weren’t contained to the campus but instead roamed the country they hate.

If you walked through New York, you might have noticed the “long live Hamas” graffiti. Or you might have seen the mobs stop random motorists and spit on them. Or the scarved Nazis chasing random Jews off the street. Or the friendly lowlifes who came in from the outer boroughs to tell Jewish pedestrians to “go back to Europe.” By now you’ve probably seen the video of Todd Richman getting bloodied by a “pro-Palestine” crowd for the crime of Walking While Jewish.

Richman’s case, in fact, is a telling one. He is the co-chair of a Democratic Party group called Democratic Majority for Israel. Not too long ago, that would have been a strange sentence to write; why would the Democrats need a new organization to advocate for Israel within the party? Yesterday offered one answer: because such people are dwindling in number for the very reason that those who support Israel publicly get beaten on the streets of New York by left-wing activists.

Progressive cities like New York—especially New York—used to be full of Todd Richmans. Now he’s the one standing athwart history shouting stop, not Bill Buckley. He’s the canary who won’t cede the coal mine.

Yesterday was the anniversary of only one thing: the mass murder and rape of Jews. The demonstrations, therefore, fell into two categories: for and against. In the “for” category was one led by a familiar face: Nerdeen Kiswani, who took a break from trying to set Jews on fire to celebrate others who set Jews on fire. “Oct. 7 was a prison break and all the atrocity propaganda that we saw that came out of it was lies,” Kiswani sermonized, an imitation Father Coughlin for the Tik Tok generation.

The one confusing part of Kiswani’s rant was that she suggested the 1,200 innocent civilians “maybe” murdered on that day were killed by Israeli helicopters, which in Kiswani’s mind should make the IDF the good guys.

But Kiswani is bound to become coherent eventually, because she’ll have lots of practice. It’s clear she sees this as her calling, and the New York Times agrees. “Ms. Kiswani bills herself as part of a bolder, new generation of Palestinian American activists who are calling for what she says earlier generations also wanted, but feared to say in public: the replacement of the state of Israel with a state called Palestine, covering all the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea,” the paper wrote in a flattering profile of the fair Lady Genocide.

The Times is just trying to be evenhanded. While on the one hand, it writes, Kiswani calls for the destruction of Mideast Jewry from the river to the sea, on the other, “Ms. Kiswani insists she is not antisemitic.” Well, OK, if she insists, I guess we have to take her at her word, the way the world took Hitler at his word he wouldn’t invade his neighbors.

Kiswani may have started Her Struggle on campus years ago, but her very professionalized caravan of mouth-frothing human Halloween displays left that all behind a long time ago. She’s an example of what coddled campus radicals turn into.

The Nazi Youth eventually grew up, too. So what happens when this generation of lost campus Jew-baiters grows up?

Even more than that, what will it take for them to hold the public’s attention? After all, we get acclimated to circumstances pretty quickly. Tent encampments designed to bar Jews from public spaces seemed pretty shocking a year ago. But Ivy League administrators ensured that it became normalized. It’s been nearly a year since Paul Kessler, a Jewish Californian, was killed by a pro-Palestinian protester not far from Los Angeles on a street corner. People seem to have gotten over that.

The tent isn’t the point of the tentifada. The point is the violence, the normalization of second-class citizenship for Jews, the loyalty oaths, the street mobs outside Jewish-owned restaurants smashing windows. It’s the evil energy that can’t be re-corked. How will American institutions inoculate themselves against what has been released into the air? Unless you’re focused on that, you’re still fighting the last war.