Hamas honcho Khaled Mashal’s interview with al-Arabiya on October 19 has been getting a lot of attention for the adversarial nature of reporter Rasha Nabil’s questions, which have earned her favorable comparisons to Western journalists who have uncritically parroted the terror group’s talking points and accepted Hamas’s framing of the conflict. And that part is certainly notable—at one point, Nabil even asked Mashal if he ought to apologize for murdering Israeli civilians.

But there’s another aspect of the interview that’s been overlooked. Mashal, one of the terror group’s leaders outside of Gaza, openly expressed his disappointment with the terror masters in Tehran. According to the transcript of the interview from the Middle East Media Research Institute, Mashal said: “The Lebanese front is now on fire, and we are grateful for that — whether it is done by Lebanese, by Palestinians, or by anyone. Hezbollah has an active role there. Those clashes in South Lebanon are good, and support our cause, but the scope of the battle….When the title [of the operation] is Al-Aqsa Flood, and when such a heinous crime is perpetrated against Gaza—greater things are needed.”

When asked directly if Iran has met Mashal’s expectations, he responded: “Our job is to make requests and remind people [of their promises], and everyone is responsible for their own decision.”

This should get President Biden’s attention as the conflict in the north simmers. The implication of Mashal’s taunt is that while Hamas thinks for itself, Hezbollah needs Daddy’s permission to borrow the car.

Then Mashal also mentioned Egypt, and here is where this interview shows Hamas is adopting tactics and strategies of Palestinian terror organizations throughout the conflict’s history. This, too, deserves careful attention from U.S. policymakers.

Nabil asked Mashal why Hamas would act without coordinating with other countries and then ask those countries to help with the fallout. Mashal answered:

“Nobody in the Arab world said to Egypt: Why did you surprise us with the 1973 war? This is because Egyptian land in Sinai was under occupation. People might object to an Arab country deciding all by itself to launch an offensive against a neighbor or another party. But when people are under occupation, they have a natural right to do so. Nobody has the right to ask us why we did this, and whether or not we consulted with anyone.”

In the 1960s, the Palestine Liberation Organization’s strategists believed Israel had to be defeated in stages, and that the PLO had a particular role to play in that process. At the time, PLO official Khaled al-Hassan explained how the stages were supposed to work. Palestinian terrorism, he said, “provokes an Israeli reaction against our people, who then become involved [in the struggle] and are supported by the Arab masses. This extends the circle of conflict and compels the Arab governments either to join us or stand against us. [Opposing us] means to diverge from their own people, who will then be transformed from a supportive role into an active one.” This strategy was designed to keep the Palestinians, and not the powerful Arab governments, at the center of events. If those Arab governments didn’t join in the war on Israel, they would have had to face domestic instability fomented by the Palestinian solidarity on the part of the so-called “Arab street.”

If that strategy sounds familiar, it should: it’s a good description of events since Oct. 7. In Jordan, masses of protesters tried to storm the Israeli embassy twice in 24 hours. That spurred the cancellation of Biden’s planned meeting in Amman with King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Egypt and Lebanon also saw protests.

“They are all normalizing Arab rulers,” a Jordanian protester shouted, according to CBS. “None of them are free, the free ones are all dead!”

In 1967, the PLO got the war it was angling for. Enabled by Syria, Palestinian attacks turned up the heat until the region boiled over in the spring of 1967. The result of the war that followed, of course, was an overwhelming Israeli victory. But the lesson the Palestinians learned was that their ability to draw others into their war on Israel didn’t depend on regional leaders so long as they could mobilize the Arab street. Mashal is calling from that playbook again, and hoping Oct. 7 is only the beginning.