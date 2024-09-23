It’s possible that no one in the world knows if Yahya Sinwar is alive or dead. And the fact that we don’t know means the war is in a new stage, one in which a ceasefire isn’t merely unlikely—it’s almost certainly impossible.

It is a sign of the effectiveness of Israel’s intelligence gathering operations that the country’s leaders consider Sinwar’s silence as a sign that he’s not communicating at all, rather than a worry that they are simply not picking up his chatter. But that does seem to be the case. “For nearly 11 months, Sinwar maintained communication with his operatives outside the tunnels and, indirectly, with countries mediating a hostage deal with Israel, usually through intermediaries,” reports Haaretz. “Recently, however, communication between Sinwar and the outside world has been cut off.”

Sinwar might simply be injured and therefore unable to operate the low-tech communication system he has been using to elude capture. The Israeli assessment remains, for now, that Sinwar is alive. Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post reports that the army has brought back remains from areas of Gaza where Sinwar might have been hit by an IDF strike, but the “results so far have been negative.”

As a matter of its relevance to Israel’s war aims (and thus whether the war is itself nearing an end), whether Sinwar is alive or dead makes all the difference in the world. Regarding ceasefire negotiations—any negotiations, really—the difference is negligible if communications are nonexistent.

Meanwhile, the fallout from Israel’s successful pager plot continues as Iran has become predictably paranoid about communications. Senior Iranian security officials told Reuters that Tehran has ordered its scattered foot soldiers to keep their distance from electronic devices, and that “a large-scale operation is underway by the IRGC to inspect all devices, not just communication equipment.” (One can picture a tech support operator asking Ayatollah Khamenei if he has tried turning Iran off and back on again.)

But the key to Sinwar’s ability to stay low-tech and remain effective is that other people in the chain use phones and electronic devices. Last week the Wall Street Journal described it this way: “A typical message from Sinwar will now be handwritten and first passed to a trusted Hamas member who moves it along a chain of couriers, some of whom might be civilians, the mediators said.… The note might then reach an Arab mediator who has entered Gaza or another Hamas operative who uses a phone or other method to send it to the U.S.-designated terrorist group’s members abroad.”

One top commander can operate this way, but entire armies cannot. The Pony Express is not cut out for modern warfare.

In order for Sinwar to use this communications process, he must have someone to pass notes to—and his couriers must then have someone to pass those messages along to. Does Sinwar even know who in Hamas and Hezbollah’s senior command—at least as it stood when he developed the note-passing system—is still alive? Because Israel has been picking them off with astonishing efficiency.

If this is indeed the state of play, then politicians can say they’re working toward a ceasefire but they will increasingly look behind the times.

This has been a problem for Kamala Harris all along. Her comments on civilian casualties and Israel’s need to shift strategy and weaponry, for example, have remained identical even as Israel shifted strategy and weaponry according to the Biden-Harris administration’s own directives. But she will look completely lost in the woods if she continues talking about negotiating a ceasefire when everyone knows there’s no one on the other end of the line.

There are bleak implications to this new phase, if that is indeed where we are. First and foremost, the fate of the hostages: It was widely believed that Sinwar kept some hostages in proximity as human shields; if he has been harmed, it might mean they have been harmed as well. If Sinwar is incommunicado, it’s possible not even senior Hamas officials abroad can say who is still alive and who isn’t.

Which means the worst thing Western governments—and especially the Biden White House—can do is try to pull Israel’s foot off the pedal here. Nobody should be waiting to hear from Sinwar. Furthermore, the administration must stop framing any action taken by the Israeli government as if it were coming at the expense of a ceasefire and hostage deal. (Yes, this should have been the case all along.)

If Hamas is on the threshold of defeat, holding Israel back would be an even bigger mistake now than before. Politicians involved in the negotiations genuinely wanted a ceasefire. But we may have left the era in which getting a deal was difficult and entered a post-ceasefire phase altogether. If so, everyone in a position of power in this war must act accordingly.