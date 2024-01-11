We need to talk about the progressive street. The section of the activist class that politicians are afraid of but can’t quite articulate why.

The term “Arab street” has always been used to highlight the fact that in Arab police states, the government’s actions cannot be assumed to reflect popular will. In the U.S., the elected government doesn’t have the same problem. But within the two major political parties, the populist base is made up of people who complain about donors and media magnates and other establishment figures overruling the will of the masses.

The desperate desire to cosplay as “resisters” manifests in all sorts of stupid ways, but rioting, looting, arson, and other criminal public antisocial destructiveness have been the flavor of choice for free Americans who won’t shut up about being “silenced.” Progressives have made this their calling card over the past few years, though obviously Jan. 6, 2021, proved that Viking-costumed MAGA minions enjoy it too.

Left-wing protest enthusiasts refuse to let the fact that their party is actually the one in power detract from the thing that gives their life meaning: blocking ambulances. So they are in masked rebellion against their own party, shutting down traffic and assaulting cops and disrupting balloon parades and ruining Christmas celebrations somehow in the name of anti-Zionism.

But for over a decade, one theme resurfaces throughout the disruption culture of the Western left: the Arab Spring, that great revolt of the Arab street that permanently undermined the conceit that dictators bring stability, but whose country-specific results in the Middle East varied widely.

Given the obvious socio-political differences between the progressive street and the Arab street, it was always a curious model for American protesters to follow. But what the progressive street shares with the Arab street, it has now become clear, is a conspiratorial fixation with the Jews.

And so, on Monday, “chanting demonstrators sat at entrances to the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges across the East River, as well as at the Holland Tunnel connecting New York City with New Jersey across the Hudson River.” Those chants were “NYPD, KKK, IDF they’re all the same,” and the protesters held pro-Hamas signs. Reuters reported hundreds of arrests. As Mayor Eric Adams said, “The goal is to peacefully protest without doing major disruption to the city, some people are not just driving to and from, across our bridges to go to their place of employment, some of them are dealing with some real emergency-type issues.”

Well sure, but no one’s doing real jail time for disruption thanks to district attorneys across the big cities who also seem to believe that “riots are the language of the unheard.”

Pro-Hamas protesters have been busy blocking everything from JFK airport to the Rose Bowl parade, while occasionally stopping to smash the glass storefronts of Jewish or Israeli businesses. Kids have been chased with smoke bombs, elderly passersby bloodied up—all in support of a sadistic terrorist army that subjects anything it finds to rape and sexual torture.

But for whom does the progressive street speak? Obviously it’s a minority of the overall Democratic Party—Joe Biden is the president because he had the support of far more Democrats than his intraparty rivals who are less bothered by genocidal anti-Semitism. But with Bernie Sanders and the AOC-led squad scaring the wits out of supposed “moderates” like Elissa Slotkin and Tim Kaine, to say nothing of obedient progressives like Chris Murphy and Jamie Raskin, plus the hundreds of Biden staffers in open revolt over his Israel policy and a vice president and designated successor publicly signaling her sympathy for that group over her boss, the problem is not negligible either.

That is perhaps why the progressive street treats Biden like he’s Hosni Mubarak on the eve of the Arab Spring: apres Biden, they believe, le deluge. There’s only one John Fetterman standing athwart the flood, after all.

On the other hand, unlike the Arab street, the progressive street exists in a democracy. And Fetterman’s approval rating among Pennsylvania Democrats is a shiny 76 percent.

The question is why so many Democrats bend to the will of the progressive street if Biden and Fetterman’s examples show that there’s a way to be anti-Hamas and still survive politically. If the answer is that they’re inclined to agree with the progressive street on the merits, then the Holland Tunnel commuters are far from the only Americans in trouble here.