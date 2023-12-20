In November, over 500 U.S. government officials may have signed an open letter protesting President Biden’s support for Israel against Hamas. I say “may have” because the letter was anonymous.

So it was nice to see a full-throated open letter in support of Israel from current and former officials willing to sign their names. The signatories are or were all affiliated with national security institutions: among them are senior military figures, members of Congress, directors of national intelligence, Department of Defense officials, ambassadors, State Department officials. Some of the former officials on the list are also almost certainly future officials who will be back in federal public service.

They write: “All of us believe that Israel’s victory in its war to eradicate Hamas and other terrorist proxies of the Islamic Republic of Iran is critical for Middle East peace and stability. Moreover, Israel is at the vanguard of a global battle to defend and protect the values that define Western civilization. As such, the success of Israel’s efforts is vital to the interests of the United States and all other countries that cherish life and liberty… the United States Government must provide the IDF the time, resources, and diplomatic support necessary to utterly defeat Hamas—dismantle its operational capability, eliminate its leadership, and discredit its ideology. This is in the national security interest of the United States.”

Aside from getting their facts and conclusions right—which cannot be said for the nameless anti-Israel folks—there’s another pattern of which this letter is a part. Supporters of Israel against its barbarous terrorist enemy are unashamed of their position.

Sometimes the cowardice of the anti-Israel coalition is harmless and almost humorous. Last week a bunch of administration employees held a candlelight vigil for Hamas-run Gaza in front of the White House, draped in scarves and keffiyehs. The keffiyehs were not worn by Palestinian staffers, it should be noted, since the Palestinian staffers didn’t attend; they refused to show their eyebrows in public. The keffiyehs were worn by ridiculous people with preposterously inflated egos.

But often it is far from harmless, and in fact arguably presents a security threat in itself. The prime example of this is the protesters and rioters who accost passersby, beat and bloody up pedestrians, chase children, and vandalize Jewish-owned storefronts. They, too, cover their faces with keffiyehs, scarves, and masks. Many states and localities still have laws on the books banning masked protest of this sort, stemming from attempts to rein in the public menacing by the Ku Klux Klan.

Since Covid, these laws have gone unenforced. But the current pro-Hamas demonstrations are modern echoes of the KKK marches: they chant baldly genocidal slogans encouraging the massacre of Jews, and as mentioned, they destroy property, assault onlookers, and intimidate the public.

The irony of the situation is, of course, that the pro-Israel folks are the ones put in physical danger, yet they are willing to show their faces. There is justified pride in being right when the stakes are so high. In contrast, Hamas’s legions of advocates appear to be ashamed of their cause. In that, at least, they finally got something exactly right.