The relentless drumbeat of misinformation and accusations of atrocities by Israel are intended to weaken the resolve of the Jewish state and its supporters. But as Israel presses its imperative mission to defeat Hamas and rescue its captives, important Jewish voices in the diaspora have been notably in sync.

“In the past, I might have favored a cease-fire with Hamas during a conflict with Israel,” writes Dennis Ross, the veteran negotiator who has been involved in Mideast peacemaking efforts for decades, in the New York Times. “But today it is clear to me that peace is not going to be possible now or in the future as long as Hamas remains intact and in control of Gaza. Hamas’s power and ability to threaten Israel—and subject Gazan civilians to ever more rounds of violence—must end.”

Historian and columnist Joshua Zeitz pushed back on a ceasefire call from the president of the Center for American Progress, writing: “A lot of us want to hear that a cease fire means: Hamas releases the hostages immediately and ceases fire, Israel ceases fire, Iran is warned by its neighbors to cut it out. But when ‘this has to stop’ means Israel needs unilaterally stop, liberal Jews wonder where we fit in.”

Those generally made queasy by displays of Israeli military power have taken their Dramamine. Not so at the Union for Reform Judaism, the umbrella organization for America’s largest Jewish denomination, which needs a big dose of it—and maybe something more.

The URJ is a notoriously political project with an intense progressive policy focus. In 2017, it went so far as to oppose the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. But after Hamas’s barbaric attacks on October 7, the URJ was steadfast. Its president, Rabbi Rick Jacobs, even wrote open letters to Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush lambasting their calls for the U.S. to abandon Israel at its hour of need.

Well, that was nice while it lasted, but whatever spine Jacobs may have had collapsed just before Shabbat. “We join in calls, including from members of the U.S. government, for Israel to implement a humanitarian pause to ensure that food, water, medicine, and other humanitarian aid can flow more quickly into Gaza,” the URJ announced Friday, just as Israel signaled it was ready to send its armed forces deep into the territory where 200 hostages are being held.

As I had written that same day, there was no absence of essential supplies in Gaza. It’s just that those supplies had been hoarded by Hamas in its underground command centers and network of war tunnels.

“Hospitals must be able to function,” the URJ statement goes on. Well, the hospitals are functioning—as Hamas’s military command centers. If Israel is to win decisively while minimizing civilian harm, subduing the command centers is a key objective. Yet what the URJ is suggesting is that Israel help Hamas fortify those command centers.

To be clear: Anything that prolongs Hamas’s control of Gaza increases human suffering in the strip and in Israel both.

Presumably Jacobs knows all this. What else does Jacobs already know? Well, he knows that the Jewish world has been unusually united these past three weeks and that he would be significantly undermining communal solidarity by having the Reform movement officially break with the rest of diaspora Jewry. He knows that liberal Jews desperately need institutional support to dissent from their progressive peers, and that the URJ, if it traveled much farther down this road, would be signaling a withdrawal of such support.

And he surely knows that “ceasefire” has become a catchphrase for mobs of genocidal anti-Semites marching the world over. “We’re calling for the, one, the ceasefire, two, the U.S., NYU to end all aid to the Zionist-occupying genocidal state of Israel. To give the land back to Palestinian people,” a student at NYU told CBS News during a “pro-Palestinian” walkout last Wednesday.

Allow me to translate: The ceasefire is Step 1 toward the eradication of the Jewish state. That is a common theme at “ceasefire” demonstrations these days. One in London over the weekend featured chants of “Khayber Khayber O Jews the army of Mohammed is coming,” indulging the fantasy of mass anti-Jewish slaughter as represented by nostalgia for a 7th century Islamic holy war. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is a popular refrain at these demonstrations both in the U.S. and abroad. “Zionism is terrorism” signs are held alongside “Ceasefire now” posters.

No doubt the URJ is getting pressure from progressive political circles over its support for Israel. It should see that as a badge of honor, not a reason to throw its fellow Jews under the bus.