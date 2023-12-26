The United Nations’ bias against Israel is both obvious and, at times, poorly understood. So we should be thankful for moments in which top UN officials seemingly conspire to make the nature of their corruption clear and plain.

The best examples are when senior UN figures operate against their own organization’s guidelines, definitions, and regulations in order to stick it to Israel, proving that its corruption is intentional and that its other claims to authority on international law are wholly illegitimate.

Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on the demonization of Israel, recently sat for an interview with Jewish News Syndicate. This was to her credit, making it arguably the first and only thing in Albanese’s UN career that is to her credit. Unfortunately, in the course of the interview, Albanese revealed that she does not know the meaning of any of the key terms relevant to her job.

When asked why she speaks as if Gaza is occupied even though Israel’s occupation ended two decades ago, Albanese says that Israel’s blockade of some goods proves there’s an occupation—an insane assertion on its own, but one that conveniently is also debunked by the UN’s own guidelines and definitions. “Because in order to have an occupation, the determining factor was effective control under article 42 of the Hague Regulations,” she said. As the JNS report points out in a note appended to the interview transcript, according to the UN itself,“three elements are identified as being necessary for the existence of an occupation for the purposes of international law.” According to article 42 of the Hague Regulations, the first of these is “the unconsented-to presence of foreign forces.” Those would be the forces that left Gaza 18 years ago. Albanese’s insistence otherwise is an important window into the minds of the fraudulent forces that have long since hijacked the concept of international law in order to sanction unethical behavior by governments that have UN support. The UN doesn’t believe that Gaza is occupied, but the UN nevertheless will say Gaza is occupied at every opportunity.

Presumably this is why, in the same interview, Albanese gives the OK to Hamas soldiers crossing the border to murder Israeli soldiers on Israeli territory during a ceasefire. In any event, it is helpful to have such extensive on-the-record documentation of UN venality at the highest levels.

Speaking of the highest levels, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres posted an interesting statement over the weekend. In linking to a World Food Program report on “food insecurity” in Gaza, Guterres said: “Four out of five of the hungriest people anywhere in the world are in Gaza.”

Obviously the linked report does not say what Guterres claims, which could not possibly be true. The report does say that one in four households are experiencing an “extreme lack of food.” That is a genuine tragedy. And the multiple videos of Hamas shooting and beating Gazans who are trying to get food deliveries facilitated by Israel helps explain how this tragedy has befallen the Palestinian people. So does the war itself, inarguably begun by Hamas. Hamas’s food hording has been a recognized problem from the beginning.

Not that the UN itself is blameless: Palestinians have released videos of alleged stockpiles of food and supplies in UN schools. And the UN has even acknowledged that it is not delivering all the aid trucks that Israel approves—meaning Israel is trying to get food to the Palestinians that the UN doesn’t then bring to its drop-off point in Gaza. There would be a marked improvement for Palestinians if the UN simply delivered the food aid Israel directs into Gaza.

“Today it is possible to provide three times the amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza if the UN—instead of complaining all day—would do its job,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

It’s no surprise that yesterday Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced that he has “instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to extend the visa of one of the organization’s employees in Israel, and to deny the visa request of another employee,” noting that the “conduct of the UN since October 7th is a disgrace.”

Indeed it is. Especially by the UN’s own self-imposed standards.