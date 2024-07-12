If you programmed Joe Biden’s basic data set—his worldview, his professed values—into a computer, and then gave that computer the ability to move about, you would have the Joe Biden currently serving as president. You could prompt it for expected responses, and the result would be a going-through-the-motions presidency. An AI presidency. A Disney World Hall of Presidents presidency. A Boston Dynamics presidency.

But that’s not the same as the real thing.

Here are two items just from yesterday’s news that expose the lengths the administration has gone to cover up President Biden’s condition and turn him into a low-battery pull-the-string-to-make-him-talk action figure. First, from CNN: “Ahead of closed-door Cabinet meetings that Biden attends, it is customary for Cabinet officials to submit questions and key talking points that they plan to present in front of Biden ahead of time to White House aides, two sources with direct knowledge told CNN.” Such meetings are increasingly rare, “with one Cabinet secretary telling CNN they are uncertain of Biden’s condition because they so rarely see him.” The last full Cabinet meeting was on October 2—nine months ago.

And from the New York Times (note that the period in question covers the past two years): “A close look at more than two dozen radio and podcast interviews given by Mr. Biden over the past two years reveals a distinct pattern: In appearance after appearance, the president has been served up nearly identical questions, prescreened or suggested ahead of time by campaign staff members. And in nearly every case, the questions set the president up to deliver on-message talking points, without notable flubs.”

That’s certainly consistent with what our allies abroad have seen. In June 2022, the Wall Street Journal recently reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planned an “informal” meeting with Biden on Ukraine on the sidelines of the G7. The meeting was scheduled in the early evening—the Journal doesn’t say what time—in order to ensure Biden could attend without missing his self-imposed curfew. Despite the accommodation, “Biden didn’t show, surprising the chancellor and his aides, officials said. Instead, Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived and announced that Biden had to go to bed, according to two people who were there.”

To be clear, the conspiracist vision of the Biden presidency has not materialized: the president is not in some vegetative state having been replaced by aides or his wife. Joe Biden is responsible for the policies of the Biden administration. He is still making the ultimate decisions. But the government is not running in anything resembling an appropriate or transparent manner.

Which makes congressional Democrats’ calls for him to bow out of the election in the name of democracy all the more ridiculous.

“For the good of democracy,” Michigan Rep. Hillary Scholten intoned, “I believe it is time for [Biden] to step aside from the presidential race.” Why? Because “it is essential that we have the strongest possible candidate leading the top of the ticket.”

In other words, Biden should step aside not because of the well-orchestrated campaign to deceive the American people and to prevent the interaction between the chief executive and his Cabinet officers and department heads and secretaries and even his foreign counterparts. No: he should step aside because Hillary Scholten doesn’t want to lose her reelection race.

Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton has an even more cynical take: “For the sake of American democracy,” he writes in a statement, Biden should end his reelection bid because “Donald Trump poses an existential threat to our Constitution and the rule of law.”

In other words, again, it’s not because America’s government is currently functioning identically to a post-Soviet successor state—but because a Biden loss would be bad for democracy. Nowhere in this statement is it acknowledged that Biden staying in office would be bad for democracy, not to mention dangerous for our allies who are fighting existential wars that cannot be turned off at 4 p.m. and kept frozen in time until 10 a.m. the next day.

Brad Schneider of Illinois wants Biden to pass the torch so we don’t have to “slog through this election praying we can successfully defend our democracy.”

The problem, as these Democrats see it, is not that Biden cannot serve another term, but that he might not serve another term. Were the president consistently ahead in the polls, we would not be having this discussion. The revelation that for a couple of years now, the White House has corrupted the media’s role as a check on power and has lied to the public about the president’s health and has scripted his interactions with his own Cabinet constitutes a crisis of legitimacy. And the fact that Democrats are worried solely that they may not get to perpetuate this farce for another four years suggests that what they are worried about is not abuse of power but rather that their opponent would be the one to wield it.