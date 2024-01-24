Yahya Sinwar is counting on Israeli exhaustion to save him. The architect of the Oct. 7 massacre is refusing to accede to any deal that removes him from the Gaza Strip—no comfortable exile for this monster. So he’s offering a structured hostage release in return for Israel ending the war in Gaza and exiting the Strip.

Preposterous, of course. Except—Israel is a democracy, and democracies are susceptible to public pressure, and the pressure is on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring home Hamas’s remaining captives.

In the past week, rallies have been held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as well as near a private home of Netanyahu’s in Caesaria, demanding progress on the hostage negotiations. Relatives of the captives stormed the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in an attempt to shame the government into action. “Israel and the relevant countries in the region need to sit at the table—without eating or sleeping—and make this terrible situation end,” said one of them.

That comment reveals much about how “this terrible situation” affects Israel. So much of the public is going without eating or sleeping, in a state of indescribable anxiety and fear. Israel’s people’s army is famously made up of “our children,” a term Israelis use to reference the shared pain that comes with shared sacrifice. The public legitimacy of an involuntary army rests on this promise: that no one is being discarded, and the soldiers will be treated as if they are the children of those sending them into battle.

I doubt the members of the unity government and war council are sleeping or eating very much. But the desperation that these families can bring to bear on the Israeli government cannot force “the relevant countries in the region” to forgo food and rest as well.

Israel reportedly offered a two-month ceasefire for the return of the hostages. “The Israeli proposal would see the remaining children, women, men over the age of 60 and critically ill hostages released during the first stage,” reported the Times of Israel. “Subsequent stages would see the release of female soldiers and men under the age of 60 who are not soldiers, followed by male soldiers and the bodies of hostages.”

Israel would be willing to release a large number of Palestinian convicts in its jails and withdraw from Gaza’s major population centers, while facilitating the return of Gazans to their homes in the north.

It’s a generous offer, but it was rejected. So now Israel has gone back to Egyptian and Qatari mediators with another, similar proposal, meant to chip away at the sticking points.

Normally this set of conditions, in which only one side is subjected to any real pressure because the other side’s leaders cannot be made to value life, would whittle down governmental resistance until it reached its breaking point and agreed, like a game of musical chairs, to the best available deal on the table when the music stopped. Indeed, it is no longer just Netanyahu in the crosshairs of public opinion: The most recent polling shows a majority of Israelis are dissatisfied with the war council’s handling of the conflict. There is almost no conceivable development in which the cabinet’s numbers would improve.

In a normal conflict, then, this would be the moment the government would begin to collapse, and the war’s days would be numbered because the public’s will was nearly sapped.

But this isn’t a normal conflict. And what’s more, the families of the remaining hostages know it.

One exchange in a recent meeting between Netanyahu and the hostage families, included in the Times of Israel report, caught my attention: “Netanyahu was reportedly asked during the meeting why Israel could not simply agree to end the war in order to secure the release of the remaining hostages and then restart the fighting once the abductees have been returned.”

In other words, the hostage families—sleep-deprived, tortured by psychic pain—know the fighting must go on and Hamas must be defeated. They are desperate, as would be any human in their situation, for some way to bend reality enough to end their suffering. But they will not relinquish that sense of reality, even in this state. Just lie to the Americans.

Netanyahu then proceeded to explain to the Israelis gathered that, no, we cannot deceive the Americans. Israel would have to give its word and keep its word.

And that is part of what makes the weight on Israel’s shoulders so heavy. There is no pretending to end this war, because this war is different.