The concerted effort to undermine the new U.S.-administered Gaza aid program should force us to reconsider the funding and cooperation the U.S. gives to the wider United Nations “humanitarian” network. In that sense, yesterday’s launch of this new system, sans UN and celebrity chefs, made clear who does and does not actually want to see this problem solved.

And what we learned was this: The UN’s self-declared guiding “principles” require it not only to let Gazans starve but to actively abet their starvation.

The key principle at issue is one of so-called neutrality. The controversy heated up when the U.S. and Israel sought ways to deliver humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians without enabling Hamas to commandeer that aid. The UN claimed this plan violated the required neutrality from humanitarian groups because it was not neutral between parties in the conflict (i.e. it was biased against Hamas). Yet the UN routinely employs members of Hamas, and therefore no UN-connected agency is neutral either. The lesson is that the UN does not favor neutrality at all. It favors Hamas.

This is the reason a new aid-delivery mechanism was sought in the first place. Both Israel and the United States insist on distinguishing between Gazan civilians and Hamas (and other armed terror groups). Existing “humanitarian” groups refuse to do so and thus organized a boycott and a media-demonization campaign against anyone considering joining an aid effort that excluded Hamas. This campaign further delayed the establishment of a new aid mechanism and delayed the delivery of food and medicine to Gazans.

That new aid distribution began yesterday, led by an organization called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The results bode well for this particular model of aid delivery.

The lead-up to the GHF’s launch was fraught and threatened to derail the project entirely. A New York Times story that damaged the organization and resulted in the resignation of its leader just days before its launch painted its backstory in as sinister a light as possible. The piece began by warning of the project’s “obscure histories and unknown financial backers.” In an attempt to discredit the project as irredeemably biased, the Times describes it as “an Israeli brainchild.”

Yet even the Times’ own reporting makes it out to be the product of a working brain, at the least: “The plan was designed to undermine Hamas’s control of Gaza, prevent food from falling into militants’ hands or the black market, and bypass the United Nations, which Israeli officials do not trust and have accused of anti-Israeli bias. Israeli officials argued, too, that their plan would move distribution out of chaotic and lawless areas into zones under Israeli military control.”

UN officials objected—accurately, in fairness—that the GHF plan necessitated having far fewer distribution points. This is because the GHF envisioned their sites having an outer perimeter of Israeli-provided security to ensure Hamas didn’t hijack the aid or murder the Gazans congregating there, not because they wanted to reduce the amount of food that Gazans had to eat. If the model worked, the plan was to then add distribution sites throughout the enclave.

The Times article introduced GHF’s leader, Jake Wood, as simply “a former Marine.” In the Times article reporting on Wood’s resignation—which was caused in part by the first article—the Times described him in a bit more detail: “As a co-founder of Team Rubicon, an aid organization, he had overseen humanitarian operations in scores of crisis zones over the past decade, including in Haiti, Myanmar and Sudan.”

It was the Times’ way of initially insinuating Wood was merely a shadowy hired gun and then lamenting, with crocodile tears, the sudden departure of an experienced aid hand. Like the Hamas-connected UN groups who saw Wood as competition, the media adhered closely to whichever narrative would undermine the aid effort at any particular moment, even when it meant contradicting its own reporting.

The search for an alternative to UN aid distribution was also an admirable quest to map out a workable “day after” approach to administering Gaza after Hamas. The lack of such a “day after” plan has been a ubiquitous complaint about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s prosecution of the war, though not always a fair one: There are limits to how much one can plan the “day after” while the war is ongoing and the international community is pressuring Netanyahu to leave Hamas in power.

In that sense, yesterday’s “opening day” for the new aid-distribution model was an opportunity to envision a post-Hamas Gaza Strip. Yes, the lines were extremely long and the crowds were dense because of the limited number of distribution points, and certainly there were chaotic moments which some used to pilfer food. But those long lines of Gazans can be seen on videos cheering the American administrators of the aid site as they approach. The American guard in the video waves at them and makes a heart sign with his hands.

Hamas has done everything it can to torpedo the aid program. Hamas reportedly set up a checkpoint near the aid site to stop Gazans from making the final leg of the journey. But the Gazans shouted and cursed at Hamas and then stampeded on through toward the aid site. According to the GHF, 8,000 family food boxes were handed out, amounting to food for 460,000 meals. In pictures and videos, one can see boxes containing flour, pasta, rice, oil, vegetables, and beans, plus some condiments.

Hamas also threatened anyone who accepted these items and in a last-ditch effort announced it would set up its own food-aid distribution sites—a welcome admission that there is plenty of food in Gaza already but that, at the moment, it is in Hamas’s hands. The intent and the model of the GHF aid distribution has thus been vindicated, as have Israel’s defenders who have pointed out that there is a reason only non-Hamasniks appear to have trouble obtaining food and that shops are full in some areas of the enclave.

The distribution will have to be scaled up so as to prevent the division of Gaza into Hamas and non-Hamas territories. And in fact, that is the plan. But one would be well-served to pay attention to those who have reacted with disgust and cynicism and lies at the glimmer of potential for a post-Hamas Gaza, and remember not to entrust them in the future with the responsibility of distributing humanitarian aid to those who actually need it.