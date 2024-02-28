Sweden’s accession to the NATO alliance is a sign that some of the right lessons were learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even if those lessons are of little consolation to Ukraine itself.

The first thing to note is that it is a significant long-term accomplishment that won’t change much, if anything at all, in the near term.

Case in point: The last holdout for Sweden’s approval was Hungary. Stockholm applied in May 2022 and faced a series of delays thanks to grumbling from Turkey and Hungary. The latter extracted a concession of four Swedish Gripen jets and an agreement that the maker of those planes would open a facility in Hungary in return for its ratification yesterday. But Hungary’s air force will simply be adding those four jets to the 14 Gripens it already has, which is the entirety of its combat fleet.

Additionally, the move doesn’t bring NATO closer to Russia’s borders because Finland, which applied to join the alliance when Sweden did, was admitted right away. Nor will it change much in Sweden’s ability to provide material support to Ukraine, since Sweden was already doing so.

It’s not going to shock the system, but it will still add to the alliance overall, which is the best combination.

One benefit: The Baltic Sea is now essentially a NATO lake. Sweden and Finland make up a large portion of the Baltic coast on their own, and Sweden possesses the Baltic’s northernmost point. Russia’s direct borderline with the Baltic is now far less of a threat to any of the Baltic countries.

The post-Cold War world has vindicated NATO as the most effective deterrent to Russia’s expansionism. But the period before a country’s accession, or before it even formally opens the process of a membership action plan, is the most precarious. In 2008, Germany and France telegraphed precisely how Russia could prevent Georgia and Ukraine’s consideration for NATO membership, and months later Moscow followed direction. Frozen conflicts are the easiest way to make NATO membership a nonstarter, so Russia made sure to invade Georgia and freeze the war in two breakaway regions. No one has spoken of Georgian membership in NATO since.

In 2014, amid Ukrainian moves to deepen economic ties with Western Europe, Moscow got jumpy again. Its current invasion of Ukraine is a continuation of Russia’s ongoing war of conquest, designed to destroy Ukraine’s sovereignty beyond repair.

By 2022, Ukraine wasn’t any closer to joining NATO, and Vladimir Putin isn’t stupid enough to believe otherwise. (Claiming this war is about keeping Ukraine out of NATO is a shockingly naïve underestimation of Putin’s strategic world view.) But there’s no question that Putin wanted his invasion of Ukraine to act as a warning to other countries in the region who might consider snuggling up to the West.

Instead, it had the exact opposite effect. Sweden and Finland moved to join NATO and Russia was in no position to stop them or anybody else with so much as a warning shot, bogged down as it was in its Ukrainian misadventure. This was a rare window for NATO enlargement and the West took advantage of it. Putin comes out of his Ukraine war with one of his two primary goals in undeniable tatters.

The rapid move to wrap the Baltic in NATO colors was a strategic masterstroke. Both Finland and Sweden are now well beyond the point at which Russia might be able to disrupt the process. That all those countries are safer now is a tangible achievement. That the West was resolute and fast enough on its feet to make it a reality is an encouraging reminder of its capabilities.