President Joe Biden is giving a prime-time national address later today under unusual circumstances. The point of the speech is to ask Congress to approve $100 billion in emergency security funding for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and border security. But when Biden announced the speech—and indeed as I write this—the House of Representatives still had no speaker, which means it cannot pass the legislation to approve the funds. The House is currently out of order.

So the president must use the occasion, first and foremost, to make this clear. Republicans are discussing a possible compromise that would give the current caretaker speaker, Patrick McHenry, the powers of a normal speaker of the House, temporarily. A proper prime-time shaming might just nudge them to do so.

But the lack of a speaker isn’t the only impediment to Biden’s funding request in the House. Some Republicans, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have been treating any funding for Ukraine as a nonstarter when it comes to spending bills. Because the Republican majority is slim, a handful of negative votes would necessitate Democratic votes for the bill to pass. That’s considered traitorous by people like Greene. Such bipartisanship is one reason the speaker’s chair is empty, because a few Republicans wanted to punish Kevin McCarthy for passing spending bills that would fail without Democratic votes. And around and around we go.

There is opposition in the Senate, but it is unlikely to prove much of an obstacle to the funding proposal in the upper chamber. Nevertheless, it provides Biden an opportunity to rebut the objections and build on what appears to be an initially successful stand as the world’s leader. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts argue in The Hill today that “the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel are two distinct events that deserve two distinct responses.” They write: “Israel is a democratic, historic U.S. partner and key ally in the Middle East, whereas Ukraine is still shedding Soviet-era corruption and is not a NATO partner. Additionally, Israel has wealthy neighbors, but they are not going to assist Israel’s war effort, and aid is unlikely to come from any source but the U.S. The same cannot be said of Ukraine, whose wealthy EU neighbors—notably Germany and France—could provide considerably more assistance.”

This is a bit like arguing over who should run an errand and whining that the other guy is closer to the door. U.S. support for European democracies avoiding Moscow’s boot has been a key plank of the American-led world order for three quarters of a century, and a successful one at that. Europe has enjoyed decades of peace and prosperity, and American troops have been spared the need to return to its battlefields. “Let someone else handle it” is not how we got here. Biden should say that American policy should be guided by what has worked, not by what had failed so miserably before it.

More broadly, the fact that these funding targets are included in a single plan gives Biden a national stage to explain why. Russia’s war on Ukraine requires China’s diplomatic muscle and Iranian weaponry. Iran’s war on Israel—a set-piece military conflict of which Hamas’s deadly terrorism is a part—is boosted by Russian cyberwar technology (and perhaps soon attack helicopters) and China’s economic might (China is Iran’s largest trading partner). In March, the three countries held joint naval drills.

The trio has something else in common. Russia’s war aim is to erase Ukraine from the map; Iran’s is to erase Israel; China’s is to erase Taiwan. The first two attempts are already under way. Whether they meet sufficient resistance will shape the third.

Biden has an obligation to make clear that these are not, in fact, three separate conflicts. It’s easy for him to make the point that Republicans queasy about aiding Ukraine are endangering American interests much farther and wider than that country. But he can’t ignore the fact that anti-Israel Democrats in the House are willing to flatter their own bigotry and complain about war funding even at the cost of the liberal world order they claim to revere. Biden cannot simply snap his fingers and get the money, or he wouldn’t be making a prime-time address. There’s a strong case that Congress must and should fulfill his request. Let him make it and make it well.