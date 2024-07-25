What American voters want to see from their incumbent leaders isn’t too much of a mystery: acknowledge the problems taking place on their watch, and offer some vision for solving them. President Biden’s numbers were so low in part because he rarely did either, and never did both.

His administration would hear complaints about the economic duress caused by inflation, for example, and respond by pretending the voters were wrong—that they just didn’t understand or appreciate all the great things Biden had done for them on the economy. On the rare occasions when he would admit that inflation existed, he would take no responsibility for it, but instead blame “Putin’s price hike” for high gas prices. Then he would then tie Ukraine’s hands with regard to the use of American weapons, thereby preventing the end of the war and “Putin’s price hike.”

Most of his term in office went this way, and it looks to be finishing as it started. In his address Wednesday explaining his decision to drop out of the race, he claimed America is not at war while the U.S. military is engaged with the enemy across the Middle East, which went from dormant under his predecessor to consumed by wildfire during Biden’s presidency.

Which brings us to the challenge facing Kamala Harris, Biden’s successor as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. She is currently vice president, so voters want the same from her that they wanted from Biden: acknowledge the troubling trends and present plans to reverse them.

Late this morning, Harris took a big step in the right direction by admitting an uncomfortable reality for her party: The progressive protesters bringing anti-Semitic street violence to America’s cities are deeply unpatriotic goons whose prime targets are Jews but whose victims include American democracy and the men and women who stand on the front lines to guard it.

Indeed, it was striking how much the self-proclaimed Hamas emissaries and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on yesterday, most significantly the fact that Israel and the U.S. are fighting the same war and that to hate one is a gateway to hating the other.

The mobs at Union Station set an American flag on fire, defaced property, and violently attacked police standing guard. These were “despicable acts by unpatriotic protesters,” Harris said. “I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews. Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation.”

The protesters’ symbol of choice is the down-facing red triangle of Hamas, which is used to indicate the next target of terrorist violence. Yesterday it was painted on the Columbus fountain with the words “Hamas is coming.” It does not get much more explicit than that.

The question now is whether Harris will follow the facts to their necessary conclusion and fulfill the second half of voters’ demand: namely, that she do something about it.

Harris has spent years running from her earlier career as a prosecutor. Now would be a great time for her to revert to her old self. In fact, I happen to think it would make her a better politician, too. She’s gained a reputation as an atrocious rope-line campaigner, and that reputation is entirely deserved. But it’s possible that that’s because she’s been pretending to be whatever she thinks the progressive base wants her to be, and that base wants her to be like them—increasingly radical and deranged. But now she sees plainly that the end point of that radical spiral is a furious hatred of America and all it stands for. She might feel more comfortable in her own shoes if she got back to speaking about the need for criminals to not be given free rein to terrorize society, especially when that is what they are explicitly promising to do.

The catch-and-release approach to the pro-Hamas mobs is indefensible. Progressive prosecutors drop charges at the first chance, when it is quite easy to differentiate between speech— which is protected—and trespassing while taking hostages and attacking police—which is what Hamas mobs did in New York and were incentivized by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to do again.

Kamala Harris’s statement said the right things. The next step is to call out the progressive prosecutors who side with the “unpatriotic protesters.” After that, she can signal a desire for such prosecutors to face primary challenges the way Hamas superfans in Congress have this summer. Harris might call for municipalities to enforce KKK laws which penalize the wearing of masks while committing, for example, misdemeanor harassment. And she should direct or encourage wherever appropriate an increased police presence so outnumbered park police don’t get attacked by anti-American Hamas groupies.

None of these, you’ll notice, constitutes policy change in the realm of foreign affairs. Though I think Harris’s refusal to be seen with Netanyahu in public this week is an absurd boon to these violent Hamasniks, the issue of public disorder created by roving progressive mobs affects everybody. These mobs hate America, and Americans deserve to be protected from them.