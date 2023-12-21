A highly complementary pair of stories appeared today about the war in the Gaza. All the talk about when and how Israel will wind down its “high intensity” offensive has encouraged Palestinians to think about their politics after the war ends. And thinking about their politics has led them to think about their leaders.

They are not wild about those leaders.

At the beginning of the war, notes the Wall Street Journal, Gazans’ support for Hamas increased. But only slightly: The respected Palestinian pollster Khalil Shikaki found the governing thugs’ approval at 42 percent, not exactly a ringing endorsement. “There is more questioning of the decision to go to war,” Shikaki says.

An internally displaced Gazan hairdresser puts it more colorfully: “May God be my witness: If I see Ismail Haniyeh, I will hit him with my slippers.”

Less entertaining but far more politically significant was this scene: “The spokesman for Hamas’s Interior Ministry was speaking on live TV in Gaza City last month when a passerby walked into the frame. ‘I complain about you to God, Hamas,’ he said, waving his bandaged hand in the air.”

Fear is all Hamas has at this point. If they lose that, they lose their grip. And the grumbling will only get louder as peacetime comes back into view and Hamas will be seen less as Gazans’ protector and more as their deadbeat provider.

“If they prepared for the attack for two years,” asks a woman from Gaza City, “why didn’t they also make plans for the two million Palestinians they put under fire without asking their opinion?” Excellent question.

Meanwhile, today’s New York Times carries an op-ed column from Samer Sinijlawi, chairman of the Jerusalem Development Fund and impatient political activist. His target is Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, currently serving the 18th year of his four-year term. Thirty years ago, Abbas would tell activists like Sinijlawi, “you are tomorrow’s leaders.” Tomorrow came and went, followed by lots of additional tomorrows, and Abbas remains in the seat of power—increasingly isolated, unwelcome in some parts of his territory, and in failing health with no designated successor.

“The Palestinian Authority’s leadership has lost its moral conviction and grown increasingly detached from what Palestinians need and want,” writes Sinijlawi. “Over the past decade, several public opinion polls have shown that between 70 percent and 90 percent of Palestinians want Mr. Abbas, who is 88, to resign. The last Palestinian elections, held in 2006, resulted in a deep political rift that left the Islamist party Hamas governing Gaza and Mr. Abbas and his Fatah party leading the authority in the West Bank. Today, most Palestinians want to choose new leaders in a free, fair and safe vote.”

Despite all that, Sinijlawi says, Abbas’s PA is likely to be tasked with governing Gaza after Hamas.

From a Western perspective, it’s easy to see Abbas as such an improvement over Hamas that the PA’s flaws may seem secondary—as long as your life isn’t governed by those flaws. After all, Abbas opposed Yasser Arafat’s intifada after the Camp David talks failed two decades ago. That meant that after inheriting Arafat’s cursed crown, Abbas was also stuck with his anti-intifada brand among Palestinians, who were restless for a fight.

In a way, this was convenient for Abbas: Another intifada probably would’ve seen him swept out in the tide. At least his dramatically exaggerated reputation as a peace-seeker gave him an excuse to pretend he was being principled.

But Abbas ran out the clock on his own people. A combination of ineptitude, greed, paranoia, and the inability to contain his own boiling Jew-hatred made him as intransigent as Arafat but as formidable as the nickname that so infuriated him: “featherless chicken.”

So with Gazans on the verge of getting a new government, Sinijlawi wants one, too. He does not see an acceptable solution in which Abbas retains power, even in a caretaker role. If he won’t peacefully transfer power to a coalition of those waiting in the wings, Sinijlawi says, the West should bring the hard stuff: empower a post-Hamas governing structure in Gaza after the war and then recognize it as the legitimate Palestinian government.

That is not something the West is going to do. But Sinijlawi’s desire for a tangible, generational change in PA leadership is more than reasonable. In the case of both Hamas and the PA, the West is getting a clear message from Palestinians themselves. Anything less than the complete defeat of Hamas will be a victory for the Arafat/intifada strain of Palestinian opinion from which Western credibility will never fully recover. And handing governance to an unreformed PA will be, as Sinijlawi makes clear, a betrayal of the Palestinians themselves.

Satisfying these demands will be a tall order. But it’ll be far more painful for everyone if the West fumbles the post-Hamas handoff.