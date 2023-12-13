There appears to be a misconception that the debate over anti-Semitism boils down to who is willing to censor protected speech and who isn’t.

Washington Post: “Penn president’s resignation stirs debate about limits of free speech.”

Politico: “Don’t Create More Safe Spaces on Campus.”

New York Times: “Antisemitism and Free Speech Collide on Campuses.”

Bloomberg: “Campus Antisemitism Debate Muddles Nuances of Free Speech.”

Speech is important. So are all the other aspects of this crisis that we’re not talking about.

The Anti-Defamation League has helpfully broken down its preliminary count of anti-Semitic incidents since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre. Forget the headline number for a moment—the 337 percent rise in incidents over the 61 days ending with Dec. 7—and process the particulars.

In those 61 days, the ADL tallied 40 acts of physical assault. All of 2022 saw 111 anti-Semitic assaults. A full year at the current rate would amount to more than double that total.

Here’s another mind-bending stat: In those 61 days, American Jews saw “905 rallies including antisemitic rhetoric, expressions of support for terrorism against the state of Israel and/or anti-Zionism.”

Nine-hundred hate rallies in 61 days is 15 a day.

Fifteen rallies a day, made up of large crowds that call for the extermination of Jews, that cheer the campaign of sadistic violence and systematic rape by Hamas and demand more of it. Picture what that looks like to the outside observer: a society completely losing its mind.

College campuses are far from the only problem here, but they are part of the problem. And school presidents have come under fire not for one idiotic response to an easy question but because this week’s congressional hearings revealed something that does, in fact, deserve the days of coverage it has received. What viewers saw in those university presidents was a level of comfort with the current atmosphere that borders on the psychopathic. I don’t know if it violates Harvard’s code of conduct for there to be roving mobs of students going through campus disrupting classes and screaming for an intifada. But I do know that Claudine Gay is not particularly concerned about it. It shouldn’t be too much to ask for the supposed adults in these environments to recognize a problem when they see one.

Is a university president’s only job to manage speech codes? If not, then why is that all we’re talking about?

It would be great if the reason Claudine Gay kept her job as president of Harvard was that she drew up a comprehensive plan to change the lunatic atmosphere of the institution over which she presides. That would mean the “elite” institution was grappling even superficially with its obligations. But it appears she kept her job because the university wanted to spite Harvard grad Bill Ackman, head of Pershing Square Capital Management and an energetic critic of the current administration.

Political leaders aren’t exempt from the crisis either. Pennsylvania officials recently pointed out that a mob action taken against a Jewish-owned falafel joint in Philly was a baldly anti-Semitic act and one with expected material effects on the business that was targeted. What is being done to address the fact that the City of Brotherly Love has a mob-action problem in the first place? What is being done to make sure Jewish-owned restaurants that have been protested against and vandalized survive in this environment?

The blasé attitude of politicians and university leaders is disturbing at this point. We all agree that 40 physical assaults isn’t a speech issue. But… we all agree it’s an issue, right? Nine-hundred anti-Semitic rallies is a sign of social fabric coming undone. Do our leaders have any desire to see that fabric stitched back together?

If you’re a government body or a university bureaucracy, there is an endless list of things you absolutely should not do. I don’t need to hear you recite them. But please stop pretending that physical assaults and Kristallnacht-redolent attacks on Jewish establishments are proof of a robust culture of speech and debate.