I believe in Gavin Newsom’s right to exist. Period.

There, now that I’ve said the magic words, I can level any accusation, no matter how outlandish, at the California governor seeking to be the first mannequin to be elected president of the United States.

Also, any criticism of my criticism of Gavin Newsom is suppression of my free speech. Obviously, Gavin Newsom has the right to defend himself from condemnation—to a point. The f bombs his office keeps dropping—on reporters, Republicans, and other civilians—are disproportionate to the threat and show a callous disregard for innocent people.

I only say all this out of love, of course—true friends are honest with each other, and I want to stop Gavin Newsom from continuing down this self-destructive path. People who call themselves “pro-Newsom” but don’t do anything to limit his excesses aren’t really pro-Newsom at all.

In case the above wasn’t clear, I have overflowing reserves of contempt for people who do nothing but condescend to the Jewish state when challenged on their ignorance and their spineless parroting of propaganda fed to them by anti-American activists and politicians with Nazi tattoos.

This week, after calling Israel an apartheid state against whom we’ll have to soon apply an embargo, Newsom received some blowback from the Jewish community he has been publicly spitting on. His response: Spokesperson Izzy Gardon said Newsom “believes in Israel’s right to exist.”

Those are the magic words. You can spread any lie about the Jews so long as you then say “well I don’t want to kill them all.” What statesmanship!

You know who doesn’t support Israel’s right to exist? Anyone defending or making excuses for October 7. In other words, the progressive activists telling Newsom what to say and how to say it.

For example, aside from believing that America deserved 9/11 and spewing anti-Semitism, popular progressive podcaster Hasan Piker doesn’t believe Israel has a right to exist. Newsom, meanwhile, is planning to appear on Piker’s show to kiss the ring of yet another merchant of anti-Semitic incitement.

Piker and the podcasters before which Newsom has been genuflecting are pretty open about their beliefs. In fact the only reason to go on Piker’s show—and the shows of those who share Piker’s views—is to legitimize the idea that Israel has no right to exist at all.

So who cares what Newsom says he believes about Israel’s right to exist? It isn’t true anyway.

Meanwhile, the question is never really whether Israel has a right to exist but whether the Jews do. That’s all anybody’s debating here. Britain just arrested four Iranians for allegedly casing Jewish institutions for attack on orders from Tehran. Do the Jews of London have a right to exist? Iran says no and is actively trying to kill them.

“British security officials believe Iran wants to attack Jewish targets in the UK, believing that would represent a strike against the state of Israel,” the Guardian reports.

The war that Iran started decades ago is a war for the un-existence of the Jewish people. The U.S. and Israel are now trying to defeat Iran’s global genocidal campaign. Gavin Newsom opposes the U.S. and Israel’s involvement in this war. Functionally, Newsom then is on the wrong side of the question of the Jewish people’s right to exist. Therefore his verbal assurances to the contrary are worthless, just like everything else that comes out of his mouth.