

Dan Senor joins the podcast today to discuss his remarkable conversation with former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on his Call Me Back podcast and its eye-opening detail about the war that erupted on October 7, 2023. Then we talk about the Justice Department, the “constitutional crisis” that isn’t, and the controversy in Europe that is. Give a listen.

